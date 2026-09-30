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Public health vending machine now available in Oneida County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 30, 2026 at 7:17 AM CDT
Public Health
Oneida County Health Department
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Public Health Vending Machine being stocked in Oneida County

The Oneida County Health Department has launched a public health vending machine.

It will provide free health and safety supplies to both residents and visitors.

Available items include hygiene kits, laundry kits, menstrual kits, adult and children’s dental kits, gunlocks, Deterra® drug deactivation bags, condoms, first aid kits, nail care kits, socks, and seasonal items such as summer wellness kits and tick removal kits.

The vending machine is located outside the Oneida County Health Department in Rhinelander.

The health department says providing these supplies for free helps remove cost barriers that may prevent individuals and families from getting important health and safety resources.

Ongoing community support and donations will help keep the vending machine stocked and available to those who need these supplies.

The machine is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Public health vending machines are becoming more common across Wisconsin and the nation.

Communities are using them as a simple way to make health resources easier to access. These machines provide essential supplies in a convenient, private, and welcoming way.

For more information about the Public Health Vending Machine or how to support this effort, please call the Oneida County Health Department at 715-369-6111.
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Health medicalOneida County Public HealthOneida County Health DepartmentWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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