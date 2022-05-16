Northwoods COVID Community Levels rising

With a rise in COVID cases in the state, county community levels are also going up.

As WXPR reported last week, the 7-day average for COVID cases in Wisconsin have topped 2,000 for the first time since March.

The CDC updates county community levels once a week.

Last week, only Marathon County was at the medium level in our region.

Now, all but Price County are at the medium level. Price is still in the low community level.

At the medium level, the CDC recommends people at high risk for severe illness talk to their provider about the best health precautions to take.

Everyone should stay up to date on their vaccines and get tested and stay home if you’re showing symptoms.