Meatpacking company settles COVID-19 workplace allegations

A national meatpacking company with a facility in Green Bay has agreed to pay about $15,000 to settle allegations of unsafe practices during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic that sickened and killed Wisconsin workers.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration announced the settlement last week.

It applies to seven of JBS Packerland's plants, including the Green Bay facility.

The company closed that plant in late April 2020 after nearly 150 infections were linked to it.

The plant reopened about a week later. OSHA said that by mid-August 357 infections had been confirmed at the plant.