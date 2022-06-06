© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local COVID-19

Meatpacking company settles COVID-19 workplace allegations

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT
meat_pic.png
Pixabay.com secomp
/

A national meatpacking company with a facility in Green Bay has agreed to pay about $15,000 to settle allegations of unsafe practices during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic that sickened and killed Wisconsin workers.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration announced the settlement last week.

It applies to seven of JBS Packerland's plants, including the Green Bay facility.

The company closed that plant in late April 2020 after nearly 150 infections were linked to it.

The plant reopened about a week later. OSHA said that by mid-August 357 infections had been confirmed at the plant.

Tags

Local COVID-19 WXPR NewsLocal Covid-19meatHealth
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content