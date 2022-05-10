Tuesday storms could bring tornados, damaging hail to the Northwoods

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of our region.

This means conditions are right for a tornado to form.

In our region, the watch is for Oneida, Lincoln, Langlade, Forest, and Marathon counties. It’s in effect until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

In addition to the risk of tornadoes, this storm system is also capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain.

The National Weather Service encourages people to have multiple ways to receive emergency messages.

The highest risk for severe weather will be from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

