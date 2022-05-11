© 2022 WXPR
Local News

Two people found dead near Presque Isle fire

WXPR | By Erin Gottsacker
Published May 11, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT
Two people were found dead near a fire in Presque Isle Tuesday afternoon.

The Vilas County Sheriff says their deaths appear to be accidental.

They were found in the immediate vicinity of downed power lines near the fire.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a fire near Baer Road shortly after noon Tuesday.

The Presque Isle Fire Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded and put out the fire. That’s when they found the two people who died.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of their deaths and the fire.

Tags

Local News WXPR NewsFirePresque IsleVilas County Sheriff
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
