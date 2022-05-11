Two people found dead near Presque Isle fire

Two people were found dead near a fire in Presque Isle Tuesday afternoon.

The Vilas County Sheriff says their deaths appear to be accidental.

They were found in the immediate vicinity of downed power lines near the fire.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a fire near Baer Road shortly after noon Tuesday.

The Presque Isle Fire Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded and put out the fire. That’s when they found the two people who died.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of their deaths and the fire.