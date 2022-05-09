Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

Vandals struck an anti-abortion group office, where a fire broke out and a Molotov cocktail was found.

Police say a spray-painted a message also was found inside the Wisconsin Family Action headquarters.

Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.

It wasn’t immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the building.

The lobbying group's president, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a “direct threat” given that it happened just a few days after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked that suggested the court may soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.