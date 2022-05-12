© 2022 WXPR
Names released in Presque Isle fire

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published May 12, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT
fire-g37ef4d1ae_1920.jpg
pixabay.com

Police have released the names of the people who died in Presque Isle earlier this week.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says Linda and Mathew Rottman's deaths are being ruled an accident.

The two are from Presque Isle and Chicago.

The Sheriff’s Office says power lines came down after a pine tree fell on them during Monday’s storms.

Those lines started a fire.

The Rottman’s bodies were found in the area after the Presque Isle Fire Department and Wisconsin DNR put out the fire.

