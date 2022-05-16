© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Dozens march for reproductive rights in Minocqua, joining nationwide 'Bans Off Our Bodies' protest

WXPR | By Erin Gottsacker
Published May 16, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT
IMG_0466.jpg
1 of 4  — IMG_0466.jpg
People gather in Minocqua to speak out for reproductive rights, following the U.S. Supreme Court's draft opinion suggesting the court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Erin Gottsacker
IMG_0463.jpg
2 of 4  — IMG_0463.jpg
People gather in Minocqua to speak out for reproductive rights, following the U.S. Supreme Court's draft opinion suggesting the court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Erin Gottsacker
IMG_0475.jpg
3 of 4  — IMG_0475.jpg
People gather in Minocqua to speak out for reproductive rights, following the U.S. Supreme Court's draft opinion suggesting the court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Erin Gottsacker
IMG_0482.jpg
4 of 4  — IMG_0482.jpg
People gather in Minocqua to speak out for reproductive rights, following the U.S. Supreme Court's draft opinion suggesting the court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Erin Gottsacker

More than 150 people demonstrated in support of reproductive rights in Minocqua Saturday.

Their voices joined a chorus of protestors nationwide for a day of action dubbed Bans Off Our Bodies.

It’s a reaction to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the court might soon overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to restrict or ban abortions.

“Even here in soaking red northern Wisconsin, people care about this,” says Tara Woolpy, who helped organize the march in Minocqua through the Northwoods Progressives and the Democratic Party of Vilas County.

Woolpy says speaking up at this time is imperative.

“We need to get out and speak because we can’t let this right go,” she says. “I am way past reproductive age, but my daughters, my granddaughters, they need the right to control their own bodies.”

Many of the women at the march waved signs with hangers on them, symbolizing unsafe abortion practice.

Some said they marched for their mothers and grandmothers who died or suffered from unsafe abortions before Roe v. Wade. They fear those practices could return.

The Supreme Court’s final decision on abortion rights is expected within the next two months.

If the court does decide to overturn Roe v. Wade, a 173-year-old abortion ban would go into effect in Wisconsin. Under that law, doctors who provide abortions could spend up to six years in prison.

Woolpy says she and others who care about the issue are preparing to march again.

Tags

Local News WXPR Newsabortionwomen's health
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
See stories by Erin Gottsacker
Related Content