WIS 32 East of Three Lakes closed Friday for culvert repairs
People will need to use an alternative route around WIS 32 east of Three Lakes.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation closed the road Friday, June 3 to temporarily repair the culvert at Scott Creek. This is about five miles east of Three Lakes.
The closure is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and continue through the day. Traffic will be detoured via WIS 32, US 8 and US 45.
The culvert, along with 10 others in Forest and Oneida counties, will be replaced during a construction project expected to begin in August.