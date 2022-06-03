© 2022 WXPR
WIS 32 East of Three Lakes closed Friday for culvert repairs

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published June 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT
construction-gd7162660e_1920.jpg
pixabay.com

People will need to use an alternative route around WIS 32 east of Three Lakes.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation closed the road Friday, June 3 to temporarily repair the culvert at Scott Creek. This is about five miles east of Three Lakes.

The closure is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and continue through the day. Traffic will be detoured via WIS 32, US 8 and US 45.

The culvert, along with 10 others in Forest and Oneida counties, will be replaced during a construction project expected to begin in August.

Katie Thoresen
