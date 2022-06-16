© 2022 WXPR
Local News

Pedestrian killed, driver arrested in Arbor Vitae

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 16, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT
A pedestrian died in Arbor Vitae after being hit early this morning.

The driver has been arrested.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says they got a 9-1-1 call at 12:46 a.m. Thursday, reporting a vehicle had hit a pedestrian on Highway 51, north of Highway 70.

Emergency responders arrived, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators believe the person driving was under the influence.

The driver was booked into the Vilas County Jail.

The death remains under investigation.

The name of the person killed will not be released until family members can be notified.

