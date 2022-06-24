Cars can quickly become too hot for animals

Police in Marshfield earlier this week responded to a call of a dog locked in a car during this week's heat wave.

Thankfully the dog was alright.

Experts say cars can heat up by 20 degrees in just ten minutes if left out in the sun, and parking in the shade with the windows cracked will make little to no difference.

"Leaving your car in the shade with your windows open, it doesn't do anything. So much heat radiates from the pavement and comes into the car to add more heat," said Bob Larsen, Officer at the Marshfield Police Department.

Temperatures over 107 degrees will start to effect any animal causing brain damage that could be permanent, and if the animal dies, one could be charged with a felony.

Wisconsin does carry Good Samaritan laws that allow people to save an animal, however it is a process.

First, check all doors to make sure they're not unlocked, then call 9/11 and wait for them to show up.

You'll have to let them know that there is no access point to the vehicle and the police will let you know if breaking in is needed.

If you do open the vehicle through force, you'll have to wait for police to show up, and if these steps aren't followed, you may be charged.