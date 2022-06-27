Rhinelander invests $2.2 million in city road repairs

From Timber Drive to Lois Street, the city of Rhinelander will be making improvements to about a dozen roads over the next few months.

Parts of Timber Drive will be getting new curbs, gutters, blacktop and sidewalks. It will be closed during construction later this summer.

Morrill, Iverson and Lake Streets will be repaved.

Other roads will receive patchwork curb and gutter replacements.

Mayor Kris Hanus says these projects are just the start of planned infrastructure improvements.

“This is just the start of a bigger problem which is our infrastructure,” he says. “We’re hoping over the next couple years we can take a big chunk of it and make it better.”

Inflation and supply chain delays are impacting the construction projects.

Hanus says costs are up between 5 and 10 percent, largely due to the high cost of fuel.

Additionally, lead times for needed materials can be as long as 32 weeks.

That forced the city to break the Timber Road reconstruction project into two years instead of one.

A second phase for the project, including repairs from Coolidge Ave. to the Hwy 17 bypass, is scheduled for next summer.

Most of the money for this year’s construction projects comes from the Premier Resort Area Tax.