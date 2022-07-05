Merrill fireworks postponed to Tuesday

With over an inch of rain, the City of Merrill is postponing their Fourth of July fireworks until Tuesday.

Even with only an inch of rain, that effects the fireworks and the spectators who come out to watch them.

But for the companies that put on the fireworks, it's more than just postponing.

"We're losing half of our crew because they have to go to work tomorrow because they didn't take that day off," said Lead Shooter of ACE Pyro, Barbara Schneider.

"You want people to be able to come and see a good show. If it's raining at night, they won't come even if we manage to set it up in the rain," said Schneider.

This isn't a job that's done all year round, as most have regular jobs, they just enjoy the work.

When the weather doesn't cooperate, it completely changes the plans for moving fireworks, setting them up, and getting the workers to properly use them.

Merrill's fireworks show has been delayed until July 5th at 9:30 PM