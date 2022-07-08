Fire danger grows with dry conditions

Although a majority of central Wisconsin has seen quite a bit of rainfall over the past week, much of the area is still seeing a high fire risk due to the dry climate.

When land and vegetation become dry, fire and heat can spread much more quickly, causing fires to burn out of control.

Jerry Minor, the Pittsville Fire Chief, says wildfires are the most common type of fire they respond to during the dry season.

"Wild land fires, when it gets extremely dry we see wild land fires," said Minor, "The other thing that we have no control over are summer storms, lightning strikes. A lightning strike to a barn is devastating almost immediately."

Farmers are the largest owner's of land throughout central Wisconsin, which causes these fires to have a massive impact.

"As you drive around the county you see that we have a lot of farm fields, if a fire were to spark, lets say in a hay field and we have dryer conditions, that could spread and burn up the entire field," said Dr. Heather Schlesser, Dairy Agent for the U.W. Extension. "So if they had to purchase feed at the end of the year, especially with the cost of purchasing feed, that can put a farm out of business."

If you locate a fire and cannot put it out, it's important to contact your local Fire Department immediately.