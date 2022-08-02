One dead in garage explosion in Oneida County

One person died in an explosion in Oneida County Monday evening.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in around 7:25 p.m. of an explosion in a garage in the town of Crescent.

Several fire departments, Oneida County Emergency Medical Services, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded.

A 34-year-old man died because of injuries from the explosion, according to responders who arrived first on scene. The Oneida County Medical Examiner was then called in.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office with help from the Marathon County Bomb Squad.

