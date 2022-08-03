Sheriff’s Office rules garage explosion that killed an Oneida County man an accident

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information about the garage explosion that killed a man in town of Crescent Monday evening.

The call came in around 7:25 p.m. of an explosion in a garage.

Several fire departments, Oneida County Emergency Medical Services, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Police said Jared Houg, 34, died in the accident.

Officers believe Houg was making fireworks in his garage when the explosion occurred.

Houg wasn’t doing anything illegal, nor did he have any illegal ingredients.

The sheriff’s office said it appears to be an accident.