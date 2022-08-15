© 2022 WXPR
Local News

UP wildland firefighter dies while battling Oregon forest fire

WXPR | By Erin Gottsacker
Published August 15, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT
A wildland firefighter from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula died Wednesday while battling a fire in Oregon.

Collin Hagan’s body was transported back to Michigan over the weekend.

A procession organized by the Michigan DNR’s State Wildland Fire Supervisor recognized the 27-year-old’s service.

Several local fire departments processed from the Houghton County Memorial Airport along US-41 into Hancock to the Memorial Chapel Saturday evening.

Hagan was hit by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp fire near Oakridge, Oregon on the Willamette National Forest.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of a cherished firefighter working on our forest to save our communities and beloved recreational areas,” said Duane Bishop, Acting Forest Supervisor on the Willamette National Forest. “Their family has been notified and we are working with our partners to ensure the crew is well taken care of. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter.”

A funeral service for Hagan is planned for Friday.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
See stories by Erin Gottsacker