UPDATE: Body of missing man found in Langlade County's Rolling Stone Lake

UPDATE: The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office has found the body of a man who went missing nearly a month ago on Rolling Stone Lake.

58-year-old Adam Krause, of Sheboygan, was found deceased last night in the lake.

The sheriff's office says it does not suspect foul play.

Krause was last seen on September 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson on a paddle boat on the lake.

The boat was found the next day unoccupied.

A number of law enforcement agencies have spent the last month searching for Krause.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Adam Krause, of Sheboygan.

Krause was last seen a week ago on September 30 in Langlade County.

He was leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson on a paddle boat on Rolling Stone Lake.

His boat, car and cabin were all found unoccupied the next day.

A number of law enforcement agencies have spent the last week searching for Krause, including the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department dive team, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Wolf River Fire Department.

They have searched the air, water and ground near Rolling Stone Lake, but have not found him.

If you have any information about Krause’s disappearance or see anything unusual around Rolling Stone Lake, contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at 715-627-6411.

