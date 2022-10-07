Sherriff’s office asks for help finding missing man, last seen on Rolling Stone Lake in Langlade County

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Adam Krause, of Sheboygan.

Krause was last seen a week ago on September 30 in Langlade County.

He was leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson on a paddle boat on Rolling Stone Lake.

His boat, car and cabin were all found unoccupied the next day.

A number of law enforcement agencies have spent the last week searching for Krause, including the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department dive team, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Wolf River Fire Department.

They have searched the air, water and ground near Rolling Stone Lake, but have not found him.

If you have any information about Krause’s disappearance or see anything unusual around Rolling Stone Lake, contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at 715-627-6411.