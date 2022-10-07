© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Sherriff’s office asks for help finding missing man, last seen on Rolling Stone Lake in Langlade County

WXPR | By Erin Gottsacker
Published October 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
Missing man
Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Adam Krause was last seen a week ago leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson on a paddle boat on Rolling Stone Lake.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Adam Krause, of Sheboygan.

Krause was last seen a week ago on September 30 in Langlade County.

He was leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort in Pearson on a paddle boat on Rolling Stone Lake.

His boat, car and cabin were all found unoccupied the next day.

A number of law enforcement agencies have spent the last week searching for Krause, including the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department dive team, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Wolf River Fire Department.

They have searched the air, water and ground near Rolling Stone Lake, but have not found him.

If you have any information about Krause’s disappearance or see anything unusual around Rolling Stone Lake, contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at 715-627-6411.

Tags
Local News WXPR NewsLanglade County Sheriff's Officemissing person
Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a Morning Edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
See stories by Erin Gottsacker
Related Content