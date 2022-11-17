Ironwood area under Winter Storm Warning as more than a foot of snow expected

The Ironwood area could see more than a foot of snow by Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Gogebic and Ontonagon Counties in the U.P. and Iron County, Wisconsin.

The warning is in effect now, but the snow is expected to pick up after 3:00 p.m. and into the overnight hours.

The Porcupine Mountains could exceed two feet of snow with this storm. Other areas are expected to get 12 to 18 inches.

It’s also going to be windy with gusts up to 25 mph.

Far northwestern Vilas County could also see several inches of snow with this storm. Other parts of the Northwoods could see a dusting to two inches.

The National Weather Service is warning driving could be very difficult to impossible with this storm. It’s expected to impact this evening and Friday morning’s commute.

If you must travel, the NWS urges you to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.