Ice tonight, snow tomorrow: National Weather Service warns of winter storms this week

The National Weather Service is warning people to be prepared for the first major snowstorm of the season.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are all in the forecast for the next 24-36 hours.

The storm will come in two phases.

Overnight Tuesday, our region could see some ice accumulation.

Marathon and southern Langlade and Lincoln Counties will likely see the most ice.

“We’re going to have pretty strong wind speeds throughout this event, 25-35 mph winds. These will be from the east. That in itself on a normal day will create some travel issues, but then throw on the winter weather and the ice to this, and certainly not going to help manners out,” said Cort Kotenberg with the National Weather Service Green Bay. “It’s something to be aware of. This is not going to be that snow globe snow. We’re going to have some winds going on with this.”

The freezing rain and sleet should taper off early Wednesday morning.

During the day Wednesday may be on the quieter side before heavy snow moves late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The Northwoods is expected to get at least 2 to 4 inches, with 8 to 12 inches likely.

“That’s looking like a pretty solid bet. I wouldn’t be surprised if somewhere near Antigo, Crivitz, somewhere in there we see a 15-inch number go up. Wabeno, somewhere in there that will get a localized 15-inch report,” said Kotenberg.

The snow should start to taper off by mid-Thursday morning.

It is expected to be wet, heavy snow.

“Make sure that people take it easy if they’re shoveling. Lots of heart attacks occur while shoveling,” said Kotenberg. “Hospitals are stressed right now. They have been stressed in Northeast Wisconsin for some time. So obviously the less impact we can have on them the better.”

