Winter storms could make for dangerous travel ahead of the Christmas holiday

The weather over the next few days is going to make travel potentially dangerous.

The National Weather Service out of Green Bay is saying the storm will come in two waves.

Wednesday night into Thursday the biggest impact will be the snow.

About 4 to 6 inches of snow is expected across the region.

“We’ll see more of a kind of wet, heavy snow. Winds will be out the east, south-east gusting around 10 to 15 mph. Then heading overnight Thursday night into Friday morning is when the hazards really pick up,” said Kort Kotenberg, the warning coordination meteorologist for NWS Green Bay.

Thursday to Friday is that second wave.

This one won’t have as much snow, maybe only an inch or two for our area, but it is likely to be much more impactful.

There will be a lot of blowing snow and potential blizzard conditions.

“Temperatures will plummet heading into Friday. That will make it light fluffy snow. Then we’re going to toss in 30, 40, maybe 50 miles per hour winds. That combination is really going to have some serious travel impacts,” said Kotenberg.

Keep in mind if you’re traveling for the upcoming holidays this week, this storm is expected to impact most of the upper Midwest, but the timing and intensity of the storm will depend on the location.

Emergency responders encourage people to check the weather often along their route as well as their destination.