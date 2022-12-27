Cars need some extra attention during winter weather

With winter weather, area mechanics are reminding people to be mindful of winter car care.

Experts advise you to keep your gas tank at least a quarter full, to prevent gas lines from freezing.

Also to keep a watchful eye on your tire pressure.

"With every ten degrees your tire pressure will drop one pound, so if you get a big fluctuation in one day you could lose a couple pounds of pressure in your tires so definitely keep an eye out." said Cary Romanowski, manager at Jay's Auto Repair.

He said driving on low tire pressure can lead to wearing out your tires, or can even lead to traction and problems driving.