Travel hazardous, schools closed by winter storm
A severe winter storm closes schools and creates hazardous travel conditions in northern Wisconsin.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6:00 p.m.
The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches is expected in portions of central, north central and northeast Wisconsin.
They warn of moderate to heavy snow during the morning commute and result in very hazardous conditions.
Many school districts are closed today, or will be doing virtual learning.
A complete list is below.
Nicolet College will observe a remote learning & work day. No on campus events & services.
Rhinelander School District - Closed Today, (Including Dome and All Activities)
Northland Pines School District - Closed - Virtual Learning 7-12
Lakeland Union High School-Closed
No School MHLT
No School at AVW
No School Lac du Flambeau
No School at North Lakeland
Three Lakes Schools Closed
Crandon Schools – Closed
Goodman Armstrong Creek – Closed
Laona – Closed
Antigo - Remote Learning Day
Elcho Schools & ELC Closed
Merrill - 4K-Grade 5 Closed/Grades 6-12 Virtual Learning Day
Tomahawk - Virtual Learning Day Thursday. No afterschool activities.
Nativity Catholic School - Closed
Phelps Closed Virtual learning 6-12. Daycare open
Christ Lutheran School - Eagle River Closed