Travel hazardous, schools closed by winter storm

A severe winter storm closes schools and creates hazardous travel conditions in northern Wisconsin.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches is expected in portions of central, north central and northeast Wisconsin.

They warn of moderate to heavy snow during the morning commute and result in very hazardous conditions.

Many school districts are closed today, or will be doing virtual learning.

A complete list is below.

Nicolet College will observe a remote learning & work day. No on campus events & services.

Rhinelander School District - Closed Today, (Including Dome and All Activities)

Northland Pines School District - Closed - Virtual Learning 7-12

Lakeland Union High School-Closed

No School MHLT

No School at AVW

No School Lac du Flambeau

No School at North Lakeland

Three Lakes Schools Closed

Crandon Schools – Closed

Goodman Armstrong Creek – Closed

Laona – Closed

Antigo - Remote Learning Day

Elcho Schools & ELC Closed

Merrill - 4K-Grade 5 Closed/Grades 6-12 Virtual Learning Day

Tomahawk - Virtual Learning Day Thursday. No afterschool activities.

Nativity Catholic School - Closed

Phelps Closed Virtual learning 6-12. Daycare open

Christ Lutheran School - Eagle River Closed