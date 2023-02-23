Winter storm causes rough road conditions and school and business closures across the state

Governor Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency for Wisconsin.

It’s in response to the winter storm impacting the entire state.

Declaring an emergency provides waivers from federal and state requirements to give more flexibility to in- and out-of-state utility workers.

The majority of school districts in our region have either switched to a virtual learning day or canceled classes and after-school activities.

Some businesses and services like Rhinelander Public Library and Lakeland Meals on Wheels are also shut down today.

You can find a list of closures at WAOW.com.

The wind is causing a lot of dangerous driving conditions with this storm.

Gusts as high as 30 mph are forecasted for our region. Combined with the snow that can drop visibility down dramatically.

Jearold Holland of La Crosse says it was rough driving across the state Wednesday.

“It was horrendous. It was very horrendous. I came back from Green Bay. About halfway when I got to Coloma was when it started hitting everything like that. You couldn’t see the lines on the road,” sand Holland.

National Weather Service Green Bay

Snow is expected to continue for the morning before letting up this afternoon.

Much of our region is still expected to get another 4 to 6 inches of snow before 6:00 tonight.

You can get an up-to-date look at road conditions by visiting 511wi.gov.