Local News

Beloit man dies in head-on snowmobile crash in Oneida County

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published February 27, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST
A Beloit man died when his snowmobile crashed head-on into another snowmobile.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says it got the call just before 7:00 Friday night.

It happened on Kelly Dam Road just north of Old 8 in the Town of Little Rice.

David Haseman, 55, was dead when first responders arrived.

The driver of the other other snowmobiler was taken to Aspirus Hospital in Tomahawk. The Sheriff’s Office says their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

This is the 13th snowmobile-related death in Wisconsin so far this year. It’s the third in Oneida County.

Tags
Local News WXPR Newssnowmobile crashesOneida county
Katie Thoresen
