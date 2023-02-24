Snowstorm brings enough snow to reopen snowmobile trails in the region

Some snowmobile trails in the region are reopening thanks to this week’s snowfall.

Marathon, Lincoln, and Langlade Counties had to close down some of their trails because of the rain, warm temperatures and lack of snow earlier this month.

Now, Marathon County is reopening trail zones 1, 2, 3, and 5.

They’ll reopen at noon Friday.

Also at noon zones 3 and 2 in Lincoln County will reopen.

Zone 4 will reopen Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

In Langlade County, Zone A and B reopened at 6:00 a.m. Friday.

All the counties are warning riders that while the fresh snow should make for good riding, there are icy sections, especially on corners and hills.