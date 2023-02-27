© 2023 WXPR
Local News

Early Monday morning snowmobile accident marks 6th snowmobile-related death in Vilas County this year

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published February 27, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST
snowmobiling-1953516_1920.jpg
PIXABAY.COM
/

An Illinois man died in the early hours Monday after his snowmobile hit a tree in the Town of Plum Lake.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call for the accidents around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the snowmobiler left the trail and hit a tree on the shoreline.

First responders tried to save him at the accident sight but were unsuccessful.

The snowmobiler was a 55-year-old man from Illinois.

The accident remains under investigation by the WDNR.

This is the 6th snowmobile-related death in Vilas County since the start of the year.

It’s the 14th snowmobile death in Wisconsin so far this year. The 13th was a deadly crash in Oneida County on Friday.

