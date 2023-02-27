Park Falls Hardwoods catches fire

A lumber mill in the Northwoods caught fire Friday night.

According to Park Falls Police, the fire at Park Falls Hardwoods started around 6 p.m. They believe the fire was out when contacted shortly before 10 p.m.

Police said there were no injuries.

In a statement on Facebook, Park Falls Hardwoods said, "We wanted to reassure all Park Falls Hardwoods family that we will be rebuilding and opening back up for operation as soon as possible. In the mean time we plan on keeping our employees working and providing for their families."

According to their Facebook page, Park Falls Hardwoods has been harvesting timber since 1900.