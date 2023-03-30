Not done with winter yet, the Northwoods braces for another winter storm

The National Weather Service is warning people of potential severe weather starting Thursday evening.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from Thursday 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. Friday for Oneida, Vilas, Forest, and Florence counties.

Thursday night’s storm could bring up to have an inch of ice and three to four inches of snow.

Most other counties in the WXPR listening area are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

National Weather Service Green Bay

Then another system is expected to move in Friday evening through Saturday midday. The National Weather Service Green Bay says there’s a high chance for four-plus inches of snow with that storm.

Potential impacts of these storms include poor road conditions, downed tree limbs, power outages, and some minor flooding is possible, mainly in low lying areas.

You can always check the latest road conditions at 511 Wisconsin.