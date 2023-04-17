MISSING TEENS: Lincoln Co. Sheriff asks public help finding two teens

Two teens have been reported missing from the Town of Harrison in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Aiden Grefe, 17, of Merrill, and Dakota Brown,16, of Merrill, were last seen together near State Rd 17 and Shingle Mill Road in the Town of Harrison.

Police believe Aiden and Dakota walked away from this area or were picked up by an unknown person at around 9:00 Sunday morning.

Their whereabouts are currently unknown and this has been reported to be uncommon behavior on their part. Dakota was last seen wearing a pink top and Aiden was last seen wearing a sleeveless white shirt and jeans or sweatpants.

If you see Aiden or Dakota, please call 911. All other tips can be reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 715-536-6272.

The sheriff’s office is also asking friends and family of both individuals to refrain from logging into the missing person’s accounts as this may affect the efforts of law enforcement to locate them.

Due to the lack of reliable information about these teens’ whereabouts, police say this does not qualify for an AMBER alert at this time.