Wisconsin State Archaeologist, former WXPR contributor passes away

The Wisconsin Historical Society announced Monday that Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist Dr. Jim Skibo died last week.

Skibo died after being recovered from Lake Mendota. He was on a routine work-up dive preparing for the maritime archaeology season, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Skibo was a certified diver and qualified for the depth of the dive as well as the equipment being used.

He joined the Wisconsin Historical Society in July 2021. Skibo oversaw the state’s 36,000 archaeological sites and made great contributions to advancing archaeological research in Wisconsin.

One of his most notable accomplishments during his time as the state archaeologist was his work, in coordination with Wisconsin’s Native Nations, leading to the recovery of two canoes that were 1,200 years old and 3,000 years old.

“Jim was a champion, leader, and mentor for his team, yet always eager to learn from those around him. He was looking forward to getting back in the water with his colleagues this spring to further explore the site of the historic canoe recoveries, as he knew there are many stories yet to be shared,” the Wisconsin Historical Society said.

Prior to taking the position as Wisconsin’s State Archaeologist, Skibo had been living in the Northwoods and regularly contributed to WXPR's We Live up Here series.

You can listen to his work here.

"Jim was a talented storyteller and keen listener who was always up for a new adventure. From hiking the ice age trail to exploring a castle in Tomahawk to chatting with families, artists, and business owners during the pandemic, Jim always put people at the center of his reporting. He will be missed by many and our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time," said WXPR General Manager Jessie Dick.

Skibo is survived by his wife, Becky, and their children, Matt and Sadie.

