Another intersection impacted on Highway 17 as construction continues

More impacts to Highway 17 are coming this week.

Starting Monday the intersection of Hwy 17 with Eisenhower Parkway is closed to traffic turning onto or off the Eisenhower Parkway.

Drivers will still be able to get through that intersection on Highway 17.

The intersection is expected to be closed until June 14 but could reopen earlier if work concludes before then.

The intersection of 17 and Stevens Street is still closed through this Thursday.