© 2023 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Another intersection impacted on Highway 17 as construction continues

WXPR
Published June 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
pixabay.com

More impacts to Highway 17 are coming this week.

Starting Monday the intersection of Hwy 17 with Eisenhower Parkway is closed to traffic turning onto or off the Eisenhower Parkway.

Drivers will still be able to get through that intersection on Highway 17.

The intersection is expected to be closed until June 14 but could reopen earlier if work concludes before then.

The intersection of 17 and Stevens Street is still closed through this Thursday.

Tags
Local News WXPR NewsRhinelanderroad construction