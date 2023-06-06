Name released in fatal crash in Oneida County

The name has been released for the Ontonagon man killed in an Oneida County crash last week.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 60 year old Michael Fortner of Ontonagon was killed in the wreck around 5:20 p.m. Thursday evening.

Fortner was the driver of a vehicle that rolled over on Highway 45 north of County Highway C in the Town of Piehl.

He was reported to have been ejected but breathing when the call for help came in.

Emergency workers tried to save his life, but Fortner was pronounced dead.