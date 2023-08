The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is shutting down another intersection on Highway 17 for construction work.

Starting today, cars will not be able to turn onto County Highway P from 17.

Traffic will still be able to get through that intersection on Highway 17.

That intersection will be closed until August 30th.

The intersection at County Highway C and 17 is expected to reopen this Wednesday.

The entire construction project is expected to go until November.

You can learn more about the project here.