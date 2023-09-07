© 2023 WXPR
Local News

Owners of the Dinky Diner in Rhinelander announce future plans for the business after a devastating fire

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT
Fire crews outside R&T's Dinky Diner
Katie Thoresen
Fire crews outside R&T's Dinky Diner

Fire destroyed R&T’s Dinky Diner in Rhinelander earlier this year, but that won’t be the end of the business.

The owners of the Dinky Diner announced on Facebook that they are purchasing the Frasier’s Kitchen building on Brown Street in downtown Rhinelander.

Their hope is to open next spring.

The previous Dinky Diner building on Thayer Street in Rhinelander was extensively damaged in a fire in March.

The building was torn down in June.

