Reminder: Highway 8 closure near Rhinelander starts today

Highway 8 is closed just west of Rhinelander starting today, Monday, October 16.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation needs to replace a railroad crossing near the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport.

The road will be closed between Red Arrow Lane and Airport Road.

The DOT has set up a detour using Highways 51, 64, and 17.

That section of road is expected to be closed until 6:30 Wednesday morning.

The work is part of an ongoing project between WIS 47 and North Rifle Road that is repaving the highway, replacing culverts, and making repairs to curb and gutter.