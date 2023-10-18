Highway 8 reopens to through traffic near Rhinelander, construction still underway

Highway 8 near Rhinelander is open to traffic once again.

The Department of Transportation says crews finished early and were able to re-open the highway Tuesday evening.

The railroad crossing just west of the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport needed to be replaced.

That section of Highway 8 is still down to single lanes in each direction as crews continue to repave the highway, replace culverts, and make repairs to curbs and gutters.

According to the DOTs website, The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of this month.