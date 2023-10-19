Antigo Fire Department reminds people to safely store lithium batteries

The Antigo Fire Department is reminding people to be cautious with lithium batteries.

The department responded to a report of a home filling with smoke early Tuesday morning.

An off-duty firefighter who lives nearby got there first.

Light to moderate gray smoke was visible throughout the first floor.

There were no flames, and the smoke was cleared quickly.

The Antigo Fire Department says it was caused by a lithium battery used for a remote-controlled vehicle.

The fire department says it looks like a family pet had chewed the battery and left it partially wrapped in a blanket on the couch.

The Antigo Fire Department urges people to store lithium batteries in a safe place and keep them out of reach of pets and small children.

Lithium batteries are becoming more common, often found in everyday items such as cell phones, vape pens, and other devices.