Police arrest 13-year-old for Antigo Middle School bomb threat

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested for the bomb threat made against Antigo Middle School earlier in October.

The threat caused Antigo schools to close that day.

The boy will be referred to Langlade County Juvenile Justice System on several charges, according to a Antigo Police Department press release.

The bomb threat was made Oct. 4 and school was closed the next day, Thursday, Oct. 5.

No other information will be released regarding the juvenile taken into custody, police said in the report.