Tomahawk fire destroys two businesses, displaces families

Two businesses were destroyed and some families lost everything in a fire in downtown Tomahawk early Thursday morning.

The fire burned Century 21 and the adjoining Nacho’s Mexican Grill.

WAOW Television reports, 2,000 gallons of water per minute was being used to try and douse the flames.

Fire Crews have been on scene most of the day.

The fire did reignite at one point.

Fire Departments on the scene include Tomahawk, Minocqua, Russell, Pine River, and more.

Nacho’s Mexican Grill of Tomahawk posted to Facebook saying they lost everything.

They plan to keep their employees working at the other restaurants they own in the region and ask for people’s support by filling those locations.

The Tomahawk Chamber of Commerce is also organizing a collection for the families who lived in the apartments above the restaurant.

There is a box outside the back door of the Chamber for gift cards or monetary donations for the families that will be out during business hours 8AM-4PM.

Fire Donation Locations in Tomahawk:

Chamber

WJJQ

Tomahawk BP

Tomahawk Shell

Tomahawk Child Care

Tomahawk Builders Supply

Tomahawk Main Street

St. Mary's School

Road Lake Pub & Grill

Merrill: Cordova Insurance

Minocqua: Northfork Fin & Fillet

Sizes Needed:

Men’s: XL, 38/30 Pants, 12 Shoes

3XL, 38/40 Pants, 11 Shoes

Women’s: L, 9 Pants, 8 Shoes

L, 11 Pants, 7 Shoes

Kids: Girls 8, 1 Shoes

Girls 14, 5 Shoes

Other donations such as food, toiletries, blankets, etc.