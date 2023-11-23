© 2023 WXPR
Driver killed in head-on crash in north of Tomahawk on Highway 8

WXPR | By John Burton
Published November 23, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST
Lincoln County Sheriff Facebook

A 78-year-old man died at the scene of a crash on Highway 8 north of Tomahawk.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was called around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, reporting a 2-vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of Highway 8 and Rapel road in the Town of Bradley.

A preliminary investigation showed the 78-year-old crossed the centerline in a pickup truck, striking a westbound utility work truck.

The utility truck flipped over into the ditch, and there were minor injuries to the three people inside.

The 78-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 8 was closed for 5 and a half hours after the crash.

A number of agencies provided assistance.
