Deadly Lincoln County car crash under investigation

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly car crash in the Town of Bradley.

It happened Sunday night before 7:30 on County Highway S south of Crass Road.

The Sheriff's Office says the caller told dispatch the car was flipped over and in the Skanawan Creek with the driver still inside the car.

Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with an Officer from the Tomahawk Police Department, Tomahawk Fire, and Tomahawk Ambulance.

It took a while for responders to find the driver.

They were eventually able to pull the person from the car but were not able to save their life.

The Sheriff’s Office says at this point it appears as though the victim was driving North on Highway S when the vehicle left the roadway, rolling over, and entering the Skanawan Creek.

It’s not known why the car went off the road.

Police also don’t know how long the vehicle had been there before it was reported to the sheriff’s office.

The crash is still under investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of family.