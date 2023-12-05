Two residents of a duplex displaced by a fire in Rhinelander

Two residents of a duplex need to find a new place to live after a fire struck the building in Rhinelander late Monday night.

The Rhinelander Fire Department got word of a structure fire at 11:29 p.m. at 529 Maple Street.

Flames were showing on the side of the building when fire crews arrived.

One of the tenants of the duplex had been able to get out but had to be treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The other was not at home, and was accounted for with the help of Rhinelander Police.

The Rhinelander Fire Department got assistance from Departments in Crescent, Newbold and Pine Lake in putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet.