Fire in Ironwood leaves two dead

Two people died in a fire in Ironwood in western Upper Michigan Sunday Morning.

The Ironwood Public Safety Department says they were called to a residence on Greenbush Street for an active structure fire Sunday morning at 6:57 a.m.

The home was fully engulfed with flames and smoke when emergency personnel arrived.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes.

Officers then found two occupants who succumbed to the fire.

Their names are not yet being released.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Ironwood Public Safety Department.