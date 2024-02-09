Missing woman found safe after search in Lac du Flambeau
The search for a missing woman in Lac du Flambeau came to a successful conclusion.
Just before noon Thursday, Lac du Flambeau police got word of a 68 year old woman who had gone for a walk and not returned.
She reportedly was suffering from dementia.
Officers began a search and help was called in, including search and rescue dogs.
After about 5 hours, the woman was located on County Highway H, near East Boundary road, which was described as a very desolate area.
The woman had apparently walked across a lake.
She did not need medical treatment and was returned home safely.
A number of agencies helped with the search.