Missing woman found safe after search in Lac du Flambeau

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 9, 2024 at 6:58 AM CST
Location where woman was found
Location where woman was found

The search for a missing woman in Lac du Flambeau came to a successful conclusion.

Just before noon Thursday, Lac du Flambeau police got word of a 68 year old woman who had gone for a walk and not returned.

She reportedly was suffering from dementia.

Officers began a search and help was called in, including search and rescue dogs.

After about 5 hours, the woman was located on County Highway H, near East Boundary road, which was described as a very desolate area.

The woman had apparently walked across a lake.

She did not need medical treatment and was returned home safely.

A number of agencies helped with the search.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
