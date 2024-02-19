Formal identification made of two people killed in Ironwood fire

The names of two people killed in a fire last month in Ironwood have been released.

The Ironwood Department of Public Safety says 58 year old Jerry Kasieta and 81 year old Joseph Kasieta have been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

They were both residents of a house at 410 Greenbush Street in Ironwood.

They died in a fire that broke out January 7th.

After an investigation, the cause of the fire remains undetermined, but the public safety department says no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with photos or videos of the fire is asked to forward them to the Ironwood Public Safety Department.