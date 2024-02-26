© 2024 WXPR
Airboat purchased by Pine Lake Fire Department to help with water rescues

WXPR | By John Burton
Published February 26, 2024 at 7:49 AM CST
Area emergency crews need to be ready to help if someone breaks through thin ice. 

The Pine Lake Fire Department in Oneida County announced on Facebook they recently bought a used Airboat.

The boat should better equip the department for ice rescues, and can also help with open water calls or events in the summer months. 

Money to buy the Airboat came from the Pine Lake Fire Department’s fundraising account.

Members will be training on the operation of the Airboat over the next several months.
