Highway 8 construction near Rhinelander scheduled to begin May 2024

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that construction on Highway 8 in Oneida County is set to start in May.

The project is for the stretch between Highway 17 North and County P in the town of Pelican, east of Rhinelander.

Crews will remove and replace the asphalt and install centerline rumble strips.

During construction, road closures and detours will be in place.

For the first two stages of the project, County P will be closed between Lake George Road and US 8 and detoured while US 8 will be reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals.

During the remainder of the project, US 8 will be closed and detoured onto County P and WIS 17 North.

The project costs $3.2 million.

Construction is expected to last through October.

You can view construction updates on the Wisconsin DOT website.