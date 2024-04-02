Some schools delay openings as April snowstorm hits the Northwoods

The Northwoods is under winter storm warnings and advisories as a spring snowstorm moves into the region.

Areas like Rhinelander and Eagle River could see between six to eight inches of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Further east into Forest and Langlade Counties are forecasted to get eight to 12 inches of snow.

National Weather Service Green Bay

The Ironwood area could also see eight to 12 inches.

Along with the snow will come strong winds with gusts 35-45 miles per hour.

Some schools are have announced delays for Wednesday, April 3rd:

Elcho: Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

White Lake School District: Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

This page will be updated if additional delays or closures are announced.